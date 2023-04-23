Local organizations fighting against crime by keeping Hilltop community cleaner

Kayla Davis said the community’s primary focus is the underpass on West Broad Street which is the main entrance to the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of local organizations throughout Columbus came together Saturday to clean up Hilltop in an effort to make the neighborhood a cleaner and safer place for everyone.

Organizations included: Securban Living, JUST, Hilltop Connections, Greater Hilltop Area Shalom Zone and A Step in The Right Direction.

Kayla Davis, the founder and executive director of "A Step in The Right Direction," said the community’s primary focus is the underpass on West Broad Street which is the main entrance to the community.

“If it's filled with trash, or we have you know bulk items from homeless encampments, things like that, we want to make sure we can clean that up and make it look nice and welcoming,” said Davis.

She hopes the cleanup inspires people to take pride in their neighborhood.

"We're deteriorating the crime, and you know, wanting to make sure that we love the community we live in, instead of regretting it,” Davis said.

Just this past week Columbus had multiple shootings, leaving four people dead. As a Columbus native, Davis said the crime has gotten out of control, and hopes her group’s efforts will help show youth a better way.