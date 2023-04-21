1 critically injured in shooting near Worthington

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 700 block of Worthington Forest Place for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Columbus on Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 700 block of Worthington Forest Place, just east of Worthington, around 5:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

