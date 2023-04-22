x
1 critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mifflin Township

Deputies said the driver who struck the pedestrian did not stop at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mifflin Township Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of Johnstown Road, just west of Stelzer Road, shortly before 2:45 a.m. following reports of a person laying in the middle of the road.

The sheriff's office said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Deputies said the unknown vehicle that struck the victim did not stay at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash remains under investigation.

