Man dead after stabbing in north Columbus; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a deadly stabbing in north Columbus Monday.
The Columbus Division of Police responded to the 6000 block of Lepage Court around 11:36 a.m.
The victim was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m.
Police say they do have a male suspect in custody.
