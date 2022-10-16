Columbus Marathon attracts 11,000 participants, brings in more than $1 million for Nationwide Children's Hospital

Kristoffer Mugrage, from Colorado, ended the marathon first with a time of 2:16:11. His time qualifies him for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winners of Sunday's Columbus Marathon have been announced as the race begins to wrap up downtown.

This year's Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon brought in more than 11,000 runners and over $1 million for the children's hospital. The race began at 7:30 a.m. and welcomed more than 100,000 spectators.

Since partnering with the race in 2012, Nationwide has raised $12 million to support the work being done in the children's hospital.

Top finishers

Kristoffer Mugrage, from Colorado, ended the marathon first with a time of 2:16:11. His time qualifies him for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Sarah Biehl, of Columbus, was also a top finisher of the full marathon with a time of 2:39:01.

For the half marathon, James Ngandu, of Van Wert, and second-time Columbus winner Molly Bookmyer finished first.

Chad Johnson (2:12:32) and Matthew Davis (1:05:16) of Bowling Green, both wheelchair competitors, were top finishers for the marathon and half marathon.