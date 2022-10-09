x
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show runs Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 22.
Credit: Jack Mader

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show.

Festivities kick off on Oct. 18 and run through Oct. 23.  

Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. 

Guests can also experience the Miss Pumpkin Show, Little Miss Pumpkin, the largest pumpkin contest and more. Keep reading for everything you need to know. 

Schedule

Below is a list of highlighted events for this year’s pumpkin show. To view a full list, click here

Tuesday, Oct. 18 

  • 5 - 10 p.m. | Tuesday night preview - concessions and rides 
  • 5 -10 p.m. |  The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • 8:30 - 9 a.m. | Foresman Chimes - Courthouse 
  • 9 - 9:15 a.m. | Opening Ceremony - Court & Main St. 
  • 9:15 a.m. | Giant Pumpkin Weigh In - Court & Main St. 
  • 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Parade, Little Miss Pumpkin Show 
  • 4 p.m. | Competition Float Judging - Pickaway County Fairgrounds 
  • 8 - 9 p.m. | Parade, Miss Pumpkin Show 

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • 9 - 11 a.m. | Baby Judging - Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center 
  • 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Baby Parade 
  • 8 - 9 p.m. | Parade of Bands

Friday, Oct. 21 

  • 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. | Pet Parade 
  • 8 p.m. | Parade of Fraternal & Civic Organizations

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • 9 a.m. | Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run 
  • 8 - 9 p.m. | Queen's Parade

Pumpkin Show Map

Parade Route

For more information about the Circleville Pumpkin Show, click here.

