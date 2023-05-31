Columbus man arrested in fatal road rage shooting in northeast Ohio

Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30, was taken into custody on a warrant that was issued Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who is accused of fatally shooting a 40-year-old man following a road rage incident on a northeast Ohio highway was taken into custody in Columbus on Wednesday.

Members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Columbus Division of Police SWAT Team arrested 30-year-old Dacarrei Tovon Kinard in the 1400 block of Livingston Court on a warrant that was issued Wednesday morning.

The warrant was issued after Kinard was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of George Jenson on May 17.

The incident happened around 5:35 p.m. as authorities say the man was traveling eastbound on Interstate 76 in Norton when the suspect in another vehicle “fired several gunshots at the victim’s vehicle.”

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jenson's vehicle came to a stop after it struck the concrete median.

He was then taken to an Akron hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he later died from his injuries, according to 10TV's sister station WKYC.

When police identified Kinard as the suspect, they learned that he was suspected of living in Columbus. The strike team and Columbus police arrived at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.