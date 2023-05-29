'He could've been killed': Mother speaks out against violent Columbus block party

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened after midnight in the 4800 block of Pintail Creek Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Reynoldsburg mother said her son was picking up a friend when a bullet hit his windshield and grazed his friend after shots were fired at a block party in southeast Columbus early Monday morning.

“It's extremely petrifying to me because you don't know when you're going to get that phone call,” said Crystal Cusick. "He could've been killed, his friend could have been killed."

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened after midnight in the 4800 block of Pintail Creek Drive.

Detectives told 10TV a group of juveniles were doing donuts in a parking lot near the party when shots were fired.

One woman, who requested to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said she was hosting a small get together in the neighborhood, but it quickly turned to hundreds of teenagers after she said a flier spread on social media.

“It was just 10 people that were supposed to start partying, then it got posted like a block party and that's when it just spiraled out of control,” the woman said. "I was grazed by a bullet in my right leg. But it was like, I was just so scared, I've never been through anything like this before.”

Cusick said parents need to be held accountable to prevent the violence from happening in the first place.

“It is our responsibilities as parents to stand up and speak to our children and let them know it's not okay. Don't make excuses for them, don't host these parties for them. You know what the outcome is going to be,” Cusick said.

All the victims were treated an area hospital and they're expected to be OK.