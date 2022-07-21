'They were inches away from my sister's bedroom': Columbus man loses family to house fire

The fire on Bolenhill Avenue in Columbus took the lives of 61-year-old Mark Nibert, 61-year-old Linda Nibert and 19-year-old Sara Nibert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The year 2022 could be the deadliest for house fires in Columbus.

As of July 21, 15 people have died in house fires, tying a single-year high set back in 2016.

Two weeks ago, Ted Coleman said he woke to a knock on his door from the Hilliard Division of Police that his parents' home had caught on fire.

The fire on Bolenhill Avenue in Columbus took the lives of 61-year-old Mark Nibert, 61-year-old Linda Nibert and 19-year-old Sara Nibert.

Linda was a long-time employee of NetJets. She died later at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The fire department said it's unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.

Coleman said his mother and stepfather were found upstairs. He believes they died trying to save his sister.

"They were inches from my sister's bedroom," he said.

Coleman said the whole family loved to gather to watch Sara play baseball. She was a member of the Miracle League for special needs children.

"It was Sara's joy, it was mom and Mark's joy," he said.

Coleman said any donation he receives, he'll donate it all to the Miracle League.

As for moving forward, he says it's tough.