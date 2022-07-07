x
Officials ID parents, 19-year-old daughter who died after north Columbus house fire

The fire was reported in the early morning hours on July 7 on Bolenhill Avenue just south of Schrock Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire has released the names of the mother, father and 19-year-old daughter who died following a house fire in north Columbus last week.

Smoke was coming from the front of the home when firefighters arrived on scene and found the family on the second floor.

The victims, 61-year-old Mark Nibert, 61-year-old Linda Nibert and 19-year-old Sara Nibert, did not have a pulse when they were brought out of the house, officials said.

The mother was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, but died later that evening. The father and daughter died earlier in the day.

Officials said the fire started in the living room, but have not said what caused it.

The chief on the scene told 10TV that there were some detectors inside the home but did not say if they were functional when the fire started.

