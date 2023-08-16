Columbus police relaunch Citizen Police Academy

The division relaunched the program for the first time since 2019 after it was halted due to the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What does it take to wear a Columbus police badge? If you’ve ever asked yourself that question, now’s your chance to learn what it takes.

For the next 12 weeks, 26 people will learn what it's like to be a Columbus Division of Police officer through the Citizen Police Academy.

The division relaunched the program for the first time since 2019 after it was halted due to the pandemic.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility,” said Mary Ann James, one of the students in the program.

She said she heard about this opportunity through her community group. She wanted to join and learn what police officers endure to get a better understanding of what happens behind the scenes.

"If we want this to get better, because we all know that Columbus has some dynamics going on, and if we want it to be better, we have to take part. We can't just be tolerant to what's going on around us,” said James.

Over the 12 weeks, participants will learn the ins and outs of being an officer. They’ll partake in trainings, both physical and mental that officers must complete in the Columbus Police Academy.

Assistant Chief of Police LaShonna Potts said there has been a growing need for a stronger relationship between the community and its police.

"That means bringing them in seeing what it takes, what we do so that when they hear some information that it's not misinformation,” said Potts.

James said she hopes others take part in this program because it could have lasting benefits in the long run.

"It's kind of our liberty and responsibility, we live here,” said James.