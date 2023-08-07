Former Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis to be arraigned in court

Ricky Anderson was indicted on Friday for murder and reckless homicide in connection to Donovan Lewis' death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former Columbus police officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis last year has appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to be arraigned.

Ricky Anderson was indicted on Friday for murder and reckless homicide in connection to Lewis' death.

You can watch the arraignment in the video player above or on the WBNS-TV YouTube channel.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2022, in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. Officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence and assault.

Police bodycam footage showed Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment and immediately shooting the 20-year-old, who was in bed.

Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot. No weapon was found.

Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s report, Lewis died within minutes of being shot. He was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged internal organs before becoming lodged in his pelvis.

Toxicology testing found nicotine and THC in Lewis' blood. The report does not indicate if Lewis was under the influence at the time of his death.

Anderson was a 30-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police. In March, he retired from the department in bad standing.