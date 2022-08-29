Man nearly drowns while trying to save his dog from Obetz quarry

The Columbus Division of Fire said the man was in the water for roughly 30 minutes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after authorities say he tried to save his dog from a quarry in Obetz Monday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were called to Dixon Quarry, located between Alum Creek Drive and Interstate 270, around 10:41 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the man was fishing when his dog went into the water.

A dive team was able locate the man within minutes of arriving on scene. The Columbus Division of Fire said the man was in the water for roughly 30 minutes.

He was then taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital. The Columbus Division of Fire said the dog was OK.