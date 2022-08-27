Police: 17-year-old injured after east Columbus traffic stop leads to shooting involving officer

Police said multiple people were arrested and multiple firearms were recovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple people were arrested and one of them was injured after a traffic stop led to a shooting involving an officer in east Columbus Saturday afternoon, police said.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert said the traffic stop occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

In a press release, police said once the vehicle stopped, two males with guns got out of the back of the vehicle.

While full details were not immediately available, Albert said an altercation occurred during the traffic stop and shots were fired. Police said one officer fired their weapon, hitting one of the people who had exited the vehicle.

Police said officers rendered first aid to the one who was shot, a 17-year-old, and they recovered a gun from him. He was then taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition was upgraded to stable, according to Albert.

The other male, who Albert said is 18 years old, ran off before officers arrested him in the 1500 block of East Mound Street, where a gun was also located by officers.

Two other people were in the vehicle. One was released from the scene.

The 17-year-old has charges pending against him as he is treated at the hospital. Charges are also pending against the 18-year-old suspect and a 19-year-old who was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

No officers were injured during the shooting.