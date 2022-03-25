Dashcam footage shows high-speed chase with 'highly intoxicated' driver in Pickaway County

Christina Thornton is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony fleeing and eluding in addition to traffic citations

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam and bodycam video on Friday showing a high-speed pursuit between troopers and a woman who was allegedly 'highly intoxicated' on Sunday.

OSHP received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a reckless driver on US-62 near Harrisburg. The 911 caller stated the woman, identified as 49-year-old Christina Thornton, driving into oncoming traffic, swerving across the road and almost hitting mailboxes.

Dashcam video shows a trooper passing a blue Honda Civic and a vehicle behind the Civic flashing their lights, indicating to the trooper to turn around.

The trooper began following the Civic on Yankeetown Pike where Thornton almost drove into a traffic sign. The trooper pulled alongside the Civic and honked his horn, but Thornton sped off.

According to court documents, Thornton turned onto Keyes Road where speeds reached 120 mph. Most of the chase was between 65 and 70 mph.

After attempting to make Thornton stop by boxing her in on Keyes Road and US-22 near Williamsport, she sped off again.

The pursuit continued onto School Street and Church Street before authorities attempted to make another stop after Thornton drove into a yard.

Bodycam video shows authorities yelling at Thornton to put her hands up. Court records say the trooper smashed the driver's side window to gain access to her vehicle and noticed Thornton was drinking a Natty Daddy beer.

Thornton took off again, but the trooper and a deputy were able to quickly stop her again.

Bodycam video shows the trooper telling Thornton to get out of the car. Thornton looked at the trooper and said "no" before the trooper opened the vehicle's door and pulled her out. Court records say the trooper knocked the beer out of Thornton's hand and found more Natty Daddys in the vehicle.

Thornton was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Thornton's eyes were bloodshot and glossy and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Thornton, according to court documents.

Throughout the chase, Thornton swerved across the road and hit two unoccupied cars. She is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony fleeing and eluding in addition to traffic citations.

Court records say Thornton has two prior OVI convictions in 2019 and 2021.