Western Local Schools teacher killed in Pike County crash after failing to make turn

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Western Local Schools teacher was killed when his vehicle drove off the road and crashed in Pike County early Friday morning.

The crash took place around 1:35 a.m. on County Road 37, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said 49-year-old John Lightle was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma westbound on CR-37 when he failed to make a curve near State Route 772 and drove off the right side of the road.

The Toyota hit a culvert and then a driveway pole and a tree, OSHP said in a release. Lightle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lightle spent 25 years teaching history in the Western Local Schools district, according to an update from Superintendent Brock Brewster. Classes were canceled Friday in the district when administrators learned about his sudden death.

“Lots and lots of students and adults impacted in a 25 year career,” Brewster said in part, adding counseling services will be available for students when classes resume.