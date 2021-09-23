Central Ohio mom promoting inclusion for children with Down syndrome

Bella Spezzalli, 8, is different from other kids. She’s also the same. Her mother makes sure she knows that.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — We all want to be included. We want to be seen. We want to be heard. We want to feel like we matter. It’s no different for people with Down syndrome.

Bella Spezzalli, 8, is different from other kids. She’s also the same. Her mother makes sure she knows that.

“We all want our children to be treated fairly, equally,” Bella’s mom, Beth Spezzalli, said.

Talking about Down Syndrome helps take away the stigma. Beth said it’s important for her daughter to be with her peers and be in their environment. They should know that Bella can do the same things they can do and that there is no need for them to be afraid to invite her and include her in their activities.

“One of the first things I tell people is to just say ‘Down syndrome. Bella has Down syndrome and it’s ok.’ You can say that,” Beth tells 10TV.

People with Down syndrome are lifetime learners. Inclusion is beneficial for them because they learn to interact with their peers. Inclusion also benefits children without a disability by helping to build awareness and acceptance of individual differences.

Beth said it’s great to notice her daughter’s differences, but she hopes people will judge her on her abilities and who she is. Thankfully, Bella does not lack in confidence. Wherever she goes she makes new friends.

“Children are just free, they’re more open and they’re more accepting,” Cassie Smith said.

Smith is the Youth Services Coordinator at Hurt-Battelle Memorial Library in West Jefferson. It’s the library Bella has been going to since she started school. Smith said Bella fits in just fine with the other kids. In fact, Bella is often the leader.

“Bella is a great leader,” Smith said. “Children don’t have judgment. That’s a learned thing, I think, for most children.”

Bella’s mom agreed, and as a parent of a child with Down syndrome, she has her own goals for inclusion.

“Right now, if I see someone with Down syndrome working at the grocery store and bagging my groceries, I get excited. I run out to my car and call my husband. I’m like, honey, a woman with Down syndrome is working at the grocery,” Beth said. “My goal for inclusion is when we see a person with Down syndrome working at the grocery store, it isn’t a big deal anymore. It’s just another person in our community.”

That’s why the Down syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO) works to promote inclusion and help those with Down syndrome community become an active part of their community.

“Bella is comfortable in her skin. She is perfectly fine with exactly who she is,” Beth said. “I wish I lived life half as comfortable with myself as Bella is with herself.”

