Central Ohio doctor running in Boston Marathon to raise awareness, save lives

The annual marathon is just around the corner and 30,000 runners from 100 counties are gearing up to compete on Monday.

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon is just around the corner and 30,000 runners from 100 counties are gearing up to compete on Monday.

One of those people includes a central Ohio doctor who is on a mission to raise awareness and save lives.

"If you would have asked me a year ago, two years ago or three years ago - if I would ever do any marathon - the answer would have been, you are out of your mind," said Dr. Roy St. John, the chief medical officer with The Breathing Association.

Soon, Dr. St. John will be able to check the Boston Marathon off his list. More than 26 grueling miles in the world's oldest marathon.

The 63-year-old pulmonary physician is accustomed to going the extra mile for his patients and Monday will be no different.

"He's an inspiration to everybody," said Lyaad Hasan, the chief operations officer with The Breathing Association.

He's running to help central Ohioans breathe easier by raising awareness about The Breathing Association in Columbus.

For nearly 117 years, the health organization has been a beacon of hope by providing energy assistance, medical treatment for those with lung and breathing disorders, regardless of their ability to pay.

"We really do care for every breath our community takes," Hasan said.

Hasan said many people overlook their lung health, which can lead to serious conditions if left untreated.

According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the country, while COPD is the third leading cause of death world wide. The number one factor for both is tobacco smoking, which now has many health care providers issuing a tern warning about what's being dubbed a new epidemic, teen vaping.

“It's dubbed as the cleaner smoke and in my opinion smoking is vaping, and vaping is smoking. You can't separate it”, said Hasan.

With each stride and each breath, Dr. St. John has just one mission.

"I just want patients to know that your lungs are important. Take care of your lungs and if you have lung disease, get help so that we ca help you breathe better and have a better quality of life," St. John said.