1 injured during shooting near Linden Community Center

Police said they received a call about a shooting near the community center on Briarwood Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting near the Linden Community Center on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call about a shooting near the community center on Briarwood Avenue.

According to Dominique Shank, the community relations chief with Columbus Recreation and Parks, the shooting happened across the street from the center.

The victim, who police described as a male, walked across the street and collapsed in the drive way of the center where he received aid until police arrived. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but his condition is now described as stable, according to police.

Shank said the center was not shut down.

Police said the shooting started from a fight. No information about a suspect has been released.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.