Testimony begins in second murder trial of former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Testimony began on Wednesday in the second murder trial of a former Columbus vice officer.

Andrew Mitchell shot and killed Donna Castleberry in August 2018 inside his unmarked police vehicle.

The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand.

The prosecutor walked through evidence found in the vehicle and things they did not find, such as a badge or a police walkie-talkie. He also explained they tested Castleberry's shoes because Mitchell claimed she put her foot on his neck.

“When you asked if they wanted the sandal tested, they said no, right?” asked prosecuting attorney Dan Cable. Shepherd responded, “Correct.”

Shepherd explained he had it tested anyway and that Mitchell's DNA was on the sandal, as well as Castleberry's.

The jury also sat through the video and audio of Castleberry's last words.