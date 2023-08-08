Police release bodycam video showing moments leading up to officer fatally shooting man in Columbus

The officer can be heard telling Bryson not to lunge at him, but seconds later, he charged at the officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video showing the moments leading up to an officer shooting a man who charged at him with a broken bottle over the weekend.

Police said an officer was called to investigate a disturbance on South High Street and Rowe Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The officer arrived to the scene and started asking a man, later identified as 27-year-old Zachary Bryson, if he was OK. He asked Bryson to take a deep breath and calm down.

The bodycam footage shows Bryson try to walk in the middle of the road while the officer warned him not to do that. At one point, Bryson can be seen reaching to the ground and picking up what police say is a broken bottle.

The officer can be heard telling Bryson not to lunge at him, but seconds later, he charged at the officer. The officer fired his gun three times, striking Bryson at least once. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

The entire incident happened in less than 10 minutes.

According to the Columbus police use of force policy, officers can use deadly force when they believe "the response is objectively reasonable to protect themselves or others from the imminent threat of death or serious physical harm."

The officer, who is a 16-year veteran with the department, was placed on administrative leave. Police said because of Marsy's Law, the officer's name is not able to be released.