Suspect shot, killed by officer after allegedly charging at them with broken bottle in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead after being shot by an officer in south Columbus early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said an officer was investigating a disturbance around 1 a.m. near South High Street and Rowe Road when a suspect charged at them with a broken bottle. The officer then discharged their weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by police to investigate a "fatal officer-involved shooting," a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office wrote in a statement.

No officers were reportedly injured.

BCI's investigation is active and ongoing.

