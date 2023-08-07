Court records: Columbus man arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old babysitter

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Columbus man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl while she was babysitting at a home in Westerville last month.



According to documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court, the victim was babysitting her nephew on July 29 in the 5000 block of Buffalo Run in the Little Turtle neighborhood when 33-year-old Jossy Myers allegedly raped her.



Documents state that Myers told the victim, "this will be our secret," before assaulting her.



The victim told him "no" and attempted to push Myers off of her during the alleged assault.



Following the assault, the victim contacted her mother who then called police.



A sexual assault detective and the Columbus police crime scene unit responded to the scene to gather evidence. Probable cause was found to file a warrant for Myers' arrest.