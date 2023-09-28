Ohio not-for-profit organization aims to bring awareness, support to mental health struggles among Black girls

The suicide rate of black girls increased by an average of 6.6 percent each year between 2003 and 2017.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black Girl Rising Inc., a Columbus-based program that uses research to evaluate the ways black girls experience trauma and resilience, is sounding the alarm about a crisis in the mental health of Black girls.

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that the suicide rate of black girls increased by an average of 6.6 percent each year between 2003 and 2017.

In a panel discussion on Thursday, experts from several fields gathered at Nationwide Children's Hospital's Center for Family Safety and Healing to share ways to prevent suicide and improve mental health outcomes.

"I don't think we can fix our mental health, but we sure can make sure that our girls have better mental health," said Fran Frazier, founder of Black Girl Rising, Inc. "'How do you manage your depression?' 'How do you manage being sad?' Because we all have sad days, and sometimes some of us do get depressed, but how do we manage that?"

Some panelists shared details of their personal mental health journeys.

"My first incident of depression that I can remember was when I was 15," said Stephanie Mitchell Hughes, assistant director, of NAMI Franklin County. "It wasn't until I was 43 years old that I discovered that I had been deeply, deeply depressed for at least 10 years, and I didn't know it," she said.

Hughes said she's helped her own daughter improve her mental health by asking questions, and she encourages other parents to do the same.

"'How is it that I can help you?' And I would also let them know that if they cannot come to me and talk to me about what's going on, let me know, and I will help them find a safe space," she said.

Resources and information for suicide awareness can be found below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 9-8-8 provides free, confidential advice 24 hours a day and is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Nationwide Children's Hospital (NCH) Care Connection (School-Based Health Services): A partnership between Nationwide Children's Hospital, select schools, and your child's doctor to provide additional access to health care at your child's school. Care Connection programs include school health clinics, behavioral health counseling services, mobile care centers, school-based asthma therapy (BAT) and wheelchair clinics. The services provided are not meant to replace your pediatrician or family doctor. Visit the website for the list of participating schools.

School Health Clinics: (614) 355-2590

Behavioral Health Counseling Services: Contact the Nationwide Children's Behavioral Health Intake Department at (614) 355-8080 or contact your school counselor or school social worker to schedule an appointment

Mobile Care Center: (614) 203-2372

School-Based Asthma: (614) 355-5495 or contact your school nurse

Wheelchair Clinic: (614) 722-5810

General Questions: (614) 722-6053