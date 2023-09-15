'Give Mom the Mic' event supports helping those with mental health illnesses

The funds raised go to Mental Health America of Ohio, which works to help people with mental illness get help, to get better and to stay better.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You may be thinking mental illness is no laughing matter and you’re right. People who are struggling and their loved ones agree but they do say there are times and situations that make you laugh.

There is a time and a place and it’s this month at the upcoming benefit called "Give Mom the Mic." The funds raised go to Mental Health America of Ohio, which works to help people with mental illness get help, to get better and to stay better.

The comedy show is a “Moms Night Out” style bash which will feature mom blogger, Jen Mann, who wrote a book series called, "People I Want to Punch in the Throat."

MHA Ohio's Executive Director Tonya Fulwider said now more than ever people are comfortable talking and sharing their mental health struggles.

“Jen Mann is not going to hold anything back,” Fulwider said. “It will be a great time to connect with people in your life who would think this is edgy but funny.”

The event is on Sept. 29 at The Grand Event Center in Grandview Heights. It's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you or someone you think is struggling, you can the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or online at 988lifeline.org. You can also text HELLO to reach the Crisis Text Hotline or go to FirefigterSuicidePrevention.org.

A comprehensive list of suicide prevention resources can be found on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) website.