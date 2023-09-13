Fairfield County family shares message after 14-year-old nephew dies by suicide

Bryce Walker, 14, was a freshman and a wrestler at Amanda Clearcreek High School. Brandy and Todd Brooks have been caring for Bryce for the past three years.

AMANDA, Ohio — This week is Suicide Prevention Week and one family in Fairfield County is mourning the loss of a young boy who died by suicide on Monday.

“I had so much to teach. I had so much knowledge to pass on to someone like him and now I won't get that chance,” Todd said.

The Brooks say Bryce was a fun, loving young man who loved to fish and cooked a mean grilled cheese.

“Every day I'd come home and he'd show us a meal that he cooked, proud of it,” Todd said.

They want families to know this can happen to anyone.

“If you think you know that your kid is not susceptible to suicide, rethink everything you just thought because it really takes you by surprise. That's why suicide is so hard,” Todd said.

According to the most recent data from the Ohio department of Health, suicide deaths are up. in the state. The data shows five Ohioans die by suicide every day.

In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death among Ohioans between 10 and 34 years old.

The Brooks are now encouraging more families start to have tough conversations and check-ins, in hopes another family doesn’t have to go through the pain their experiencing.

"Open your ears, open your eyes. You don't see these signs. They could be at your home, at school. You don't know,” Todd said.

The Brooks share a message to people who may be struggling themselves.