Black Catholic parishioners asking bishop to not close church

Upshaw says they've collected signatures and letters filled with testimonies of why the church needs to stay open.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For 125 years, the community of Holy Rosary & St. John the Evangelist has been a staple on the city’s south side.

For nearly 30 years it’s been the home for Fern Upshaw, a parishioner.

"We create an environment that allows the hungry to be fed and the people to be cared for,” she said.

Her church is one of the 15 that was slated to close. In May, the Catholic Diocese of Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandez announced 15 churches across the city would close within the upcoming years because of low attendance, including the community of Holy Rosary & St. John the Evangelist.

When 10TV interviewed the bishop in May he said, "I think sometimes people will say, well, church closures and see it as a loss. I think today, we have a clear direction for the Diocese of Columbus, we have a new hope we have a sense of direction. this is how we're adapting to a changed environment,” said Bishop Fernandez.

Upshaw said her church, which is predominately black church, is a huge resource to many people in that area.

She said they’ve helped feed thousands of people through the food pantry and connect people to job and higher education opportunities.

"It would be very sad if the bishop does close the Community of Holy Rosary & St. John the Evangelist because if he closes us, then if you think about kind of the south side of Columbus, there are no other choices,” said Upshaw.

Upshaw said they respect the Bishop, they want him to see their church as another resource.