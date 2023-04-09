'I was in disbelief': Neighbors shocked by death of Delaware couple

Delaware Police identified the suspect as the couple’s son, Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, who also lived at the home.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A Delaware neighborhood is in shock after a husband and wife were found shot to death in their home on Bristol Drive Sunday afternoon. The couple was identified by police as Mohamed Alusine Kandeh and Bintu Kandeh.

Delaware Police identified the suspect as the couple’s son, Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, who also lived at the home.

"It was a shock,” Dana Bernard, a woman who lives nearby, said.

Bernard said she was walking about the home around 3 p.m. on Sunday when she saw a woman walk inside and come back out.

"The look on her face, I will never forget it for as long as I live. It was... tragedy, a look of tragedy."

Bernard said officers arrived at the scene minutes later. That’s when Mohamed Alusine and Bintu were found shot and killed. Police said the couple had plans to meet up with a family member, which is what led them to their home.



"Something like this you would never think that it would happen here… There are probably several people that leave their doors unlocked, you know, it's that type of neighborhood,” Bernard said.

A warrant was issued for Mohamed Lamin’s arrest Sunday afternoon. Police caught him around 11 a.m. Monday about 10 miles from the home on Bristol Drive. He was driving a white Chrysler, which was confiscated by police following his arrest.

Monday afternoon, many neighbors said they’re still trying to make sense of what happened.

"I was in disbelief of how and why. Why would something like this happened here?” Rick Perry, a man who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Perry said he’s known the Kandeh’s since they moved to the neighborhood around the same time more than 20 years ago.



"They were very friendly, any time anybody would want anything... they would have no problem talking to them. They were very, very nice neighbors,” Perry said.