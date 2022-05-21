Baseball tournament raises money for pediatric cancer research

Organizers are hoping to continue raising funds and awareness to support future generations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of baseball players took to the field this weekend to raise money for cancer research.

Matt Harr is a cancer survivor and the son of Doug Hare, who hosted the event for the past 12 years.

“Treatment is not easy. As many of our brave children know, it’s not easy to be treated for cancer,” said Harr.

Harr’s grandson Callahan Murphy was born with infant leukemia. With that news, the Strike Out Multiple Myeloma baseball tournament is now raising money for pediatric cancer research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Harr said the goal is to get the word out for better chemotherapy for children.

“The treatments that are available work, but they’re really hard, and the toxicity of those is damaging and gives kids an even further uphill battle to face with their cancer,” he said.

In the past, the baseball tournament raised about $300,000 and organizers are hoping to continue raising funds and awareness to support future generations.