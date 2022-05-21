Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Columbus venue; jokes targeting LGBTQ community criticized

According to posts on Twitter, fans say Chappelle told jokes that were deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans attending comedian John Mulaney's show at the Schottenstein Center were surprised by the appearance of another comedian.

Dave Chappelle shared the stage with Mulaney during his performance Friday night and told a series of jokes that drew negative feedback on social media.

According to posts on Twitter, fans say Chappelle told jokes that were deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community. Fans also share that they were disappointed with Mulaney's decision to have Chappelle join the stage.

my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end — rylan ☻ (@testosteronejew) May 21, 2022

tw transphobia

i hope all the trans mulaney fans are doing okay tonight. the fact he sprung this on them…fucking disgusting.

also, why is john mulaney so determined to constantly dig his career into a grave?? https://t.co/jgPh1xxDRI — 🌿 emma 🌱 (@bookishemma_) May 21, 2022

Pretty disappointed in John Mulaney, saw him tonight and yeah, he was funny, but he gave Dave Chapelle the platform to make some transphobic jokes. Also very disheartening to hear a crowd of 12,000 around you (a trans person) laughing at transphobic jokes. Thanks Columbus. — Libby (@libbeefy) May 21, 2022

Mulaney and Chappelle have not commented in response to Friday's performances.

Chappelle's surprise appearance comes weeks after he was attacked by a 23-year-old man during his stand-up show in Los Angeles.

The comedian was performing for a Netflix comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl when Isaiah Lee rushed the stage. Police said Lee was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife.

Lee is facing four misdemeanor charges, including battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.