Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Columbus venue; jokes targeting LGBTQ community criticized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans attending comedian John Mulaney's show at the Schottenstein Center were surprised by the appearance of another comedian.
Dave Chappelle shared the stage with Mulaney during his performance Friday night and told a series of jokes that drew negative feedback on social media.
According to posts on Twitter, fans say Chappelle told jokes that were deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community. Fans also share that they were disappointed with Mulaney's decision to have Chappelle join the stage.
Mulaney and Chappelle have not commented in response to Friday's performances.
Chappelle's surprise appearance comes weeks after he was attacked by a 23-year-old man during his stand-up show in Los Angeles.
The comedian was performing for a Netflix comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl when Isaiah Lee rushed the stage. Police said Lee was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife.
Lee is facing four misdemeanor charges, including battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.
The judge also ordered Lee to say at least 100 yards away from Chappelle.