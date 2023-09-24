1 seriously injured after ATV crash in Groveport

The juvenile was riding a Yamaha Raptor 660 four-wheeler around 6:45 p.m. heading northbound on Shellbark Court, just north of Hickory Grove Circle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is in the hospital after he lost control of an ATV he was driving Saturday evening in Groveport, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile was riding a Yamaha Raptor 660 four-wheeler around 6:45 p.m. heading northbound on Shellbark Court, just north of Hickory Grove Circle, at a high rate of speed when he crashed. The sheriff’s office says that the driver lost control at a curve in the roadway and went through a metal light pole.

The juvenile was knocked off of the four-wheeler and the light pole landed on top of him.

The four-wheeler continued straight until it struck a tree.

First responders took the driver to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.