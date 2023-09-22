Police: 5 in critical condition after crash in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in north Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police say the crash happened in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden around 10:15 p.m.



Two people were transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two were taken to Grant Medical Center and one was taken to Wexner Medical Center.



All five people involved are in critical condition.



The details of the crash are unavailable at this time.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.