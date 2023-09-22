Police: Motorcyclist killed in north Columbus crash

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Edmonton Road when a box truck and a motorcycle collided.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Columbus Friday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Edmonton Road when a box truck and a motorcycle collided.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5:20 p.m.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

It's unclear at this time what led to the crash.

Cleveland and Kilbourne avenues are closed as of 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.