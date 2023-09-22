Police: Motorcyclist killed in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Columbus Friday evening, according to police.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Edmonton Road when a box truck and a motorcycle collided.
Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5:20 p.m.
The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.
It's unclear at this time what led to the crash.
Cleveland and Kilbourne avenues are closed as of 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.
