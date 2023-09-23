Police: 1 seriously injured after hit-and-run in southeast Columbus

One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Brice and Tussing roads shortly before 11:45 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators believe a blue 2009 Infiniti G37 Coupe was traveling southbound on Brice Road approaching Tussing, as an adult pedestrian was attempting to cross Brice in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection. As the pedestrian crossed, the blue Infiniti entered the intersection from the north and struck the pedestrian.

The blue Infiniti did not stop and continued southbound.

Firefighters took the pedestrian to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. Officers were able to find and stop the blue Infiniti a mile from where the crash happened.