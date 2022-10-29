Art group repainting Linden, turning sides of buildings into murals

Organizers said the mural should be finished over the weekend. The organization is working to create 10 murals in a two-year span.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you drive down Cleveland Avenue, something out of the ordinary might catch your eye.

Bright colors mixed with patterns flow together creating a mural.

The organization Linden Murals of Empowerment turned the side of a building into a beautiful work of art.

Joel Cross is the lead artist. “It’s like a match made in Heaven, “said Cross. The project is personal for him because he’s from Linden.

“The little girl and the little boy figures are up, we’re going to add the Columbus City skyline we're going to add Linden very big,” said Cross as he envisioned what was going to come for the mural.

Cross said Linden is an area that has a lot of crime, and that’s why it is important to bring something fresh to the area.

The organization made sure the youth of Linden had a part in the work. That’s what brought Martha Jimenez to the project. She also calls Linden home.

"It {the mural} kind puts a better face on it because everybody thinks linden's bad and everything,” she said.

"Kids are the future so I feel like they're the ones that have the most impact and the best ideas and they're the ones that are going to have to be in this community and see this art for years to come,” said Cross.