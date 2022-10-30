Dry fall weather has corn maze owner looking back on successful year

The Maize at Little Darby Creek, which is located in Union County’s Milford Center, is ending its 21st year.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One central Ohio destination for fall festivities is running its final hayrides of the year this weekend.

The Maize at Little Darby Creek, which is located in Union County’s Milford Center, is ending its 21st year.

The corn mazes, pumpkin patches and kids’ activities are 10 miles south of Marysville, 8 miles west of Plain City and about a 30-minute drive from Columbus.

One big attraction in 2022 is the main corn maze, which pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium.

“We try to come up with something maybe people in the community can relate to,” owner Randy Rausch said. “We realized it was the 100th anniversary for Ohio Stadium. We were able to get ahold of the right people at Ohio State. We were able to use their logo they designed and made that right into the corn maze.”

The owners said it’s been a good year in part because of the good weather.

“Anything that is outdoors like we are is very weather-dependent, and it’s been a really dry fall, and so that tends to allow people to come out,” Rausch said.