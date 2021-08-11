Dashcam video shows OVI arrest of Ohio State’s Jack Miller

In the video, a trooper can be seen approaching the driver’s side door of Miller’s truck, which is stopped at a traffic light.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New video released Monday shows the moment troopers arrested Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III and cited him for allegedly driving while impaired.

Dashcam video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows troopers pull Miller over after his car is seen swerving over the shoulder line near North 4th Street and East 15th Avenue.

In the video, a trooper can be seen approaching the driver’s side door of Miller’s truck, which is stopped at a traffic light.

When asked if he had been drinking that night, Miller says no. As the video progresses, the trooper asks Miller to step out of the truck and complete a series of sobriety tests.

At one point, Miller is hear saying, "I just want to let you know. We’re also football players so I would never… I would never do [expletive] like that."

In response, the trooper says he can still smell alcohol, to which Miller replies: “Those kids might have been drinking, but I wasn’t, so.”

As the video progresses, Miller is heard failing to correctly list letters in alphabetical order. Though not heard on video, the citation states Miller refused to take a BAC test.

Miller was arrested and issued a citation for operating a vehicle while impaired, as well as for driving in marked lanes. He was taken to the Columbus patrol post where he was later released. Miller is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Friday.