Jack Miller suspended from Ohio State football team after OVI arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired Friday morning.
A statement from the Ohio State Department of Athletics said Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday morning.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident happened at North 4th Street and East 15th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court
The university said Miller has been suspended from the football team.
Miller has served as the Buckeyes' third-string quarterback and has played in four games, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101.