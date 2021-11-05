Jack Miller suspended from Ohio State football team after OVI arrest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Miller was arrested at North 4th Street and East 15th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident happened at North 4th Street and East 15th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court

The university said Miller has been suspended from the football team.