Columbus police cruiser struck by suspected drunk driver in Hilltop

The car crash happened on Sullivant Avenue between Nashoba Avenue and Woodbury Avenue just before 3:50 a.m. The officer was treated at the scene, police said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was inside a cruiser when it was hit by another vehicle early Monday morning.

The car crash happened on Sullivant Avenue between Woodbury Avenue and Colombian Avenue just before 3:50 a.m., according to police.

An officer was blocking the road with their police cruiser when it was hit by a suspected drunk driver, police said.

According to Columbus Police, the officer was treated at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

