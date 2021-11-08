Columbus police cruiser struck by suspected drunk driver in Hilltop

The car crash happened on Sullivant Avenue between Nashoba Avenue and Woodbury Avenue just before 3:50 a.m. The officer was treated at the scene, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was inside a cruiser when it was hit by another vehicle early Monday morning.

The car crash happened on Sullivant Avenue between Woodbury Avenue and Colombian Avenue just before 3:50 a.m., according to police.

An officer was blocking the road with their police cruiser when it was hit by a suspected drunk driver, police said.

According to Columbus Police, the officer was treated at the scene.