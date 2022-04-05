Police: 1 injured in shooting at east Columbus community center

An employee tells 10TV the shooting happened in the center's parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a male victim was injured in a shooting Tuesday at a community center on the city's east side.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Barnett Community Center located at 1184 Barnett Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was initially listed in critical condition but his condition has improved and he is expected to survive.