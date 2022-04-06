Woman points loaded gun at COTA driver after failing to pay for ride

Columbus police said the incident happened on 11th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman showed a loaded gun to a COTA bus driver on Tuesday after the driver said she did not have any money on her bus card.

Columbus police said Bettie Smith got on the bus at 11th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Smith tried to use her bus pass but there was no money on the card. The driver said she'd have to pay to ride unless she had another pass, police said.

Smith then pulled out a gun and demanded the driver he would take her where she wanted to go.

Court documents from the Franklin County Municipal court state that Smith pointed a loaded firearm at the driver.

After hitting an alarm to alert police, the driver stopped at 11th Avenue and High Street where he got off the bus and officers got on the bus and arrested Smith.