3 inmates in custody after assaulting corrections officer, escaping Muskingum County Jail

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Three inmates are in custody after escaping the Muskingum County Jail late Sunday night.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Veyon, Cole Taylor and Roy Agin escaped the facility after assaulting a corrections officer and stealing their keys. In an update Monday, the sheriff's office said all three are once again in custody.

The three inmates were being housed together on the jail’s third floor when the escape took place around midnight, The sheriff’s office said a corrections officer was making nightly rounds when one of the men initiated the attack and the other two joined in.

The three reportedly wrestled the officer’s keys away and escaped the courthouse through the Main Street entrance doors, setting off the alarm in the process.

From there, the sheriff's office said the men headed southeast through downtown Zanesville.

Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and three counts of felony drug possession. Taylor was held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence and Agin was held for falsification, escape and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

The corrections officer was treated for minor injuries.