Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a home in the North Linden area Saturday afternoon.

In an update from the Columbus Division of Police on Sunday, 52-year-old Douglas Revels turned himself in and is charged with the death of 56-year-old Traci Dalton.

Columbus police were dispatched to the home in the 1100 block of East Como Avenue for a well-being check just before 3:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a body inside the home. Police identified the body as Dalton, who was pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m. Family members told 10TV the woman also went by the name of Traci Mabra.

Police said Dalton did not suffer any gunshot or stab wounds, but the circumstances surrounding her death are unclear. Police are waiting for the coroner to make a ruling on how Dalton died.

Dalton's death marks the 31st homicide in the city of Columbus this year.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Revels was incarcerated at Belmont Correctional Institution from August 2011 to December 2020 after he was convicted of felonious assault and weapon under disability.