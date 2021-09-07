3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Easton

Three people were taken to the hospital following the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition and two others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Easton.

Columbus police say the crash happened in the area of Morse Crossing and Stelzer Road around 7:40 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center with unknown injuries. A third person was taken to Riverside Medical Center and that person's condition was described as stable.

The area around Morse Crossing and Stelzer Road is shut down.

There's no word on how long the area will remain closed.