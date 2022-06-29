29-year-old accused of shooting 33-year-old in North Linden

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the North Linden area early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue around 3 a.m.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Officers found the suspect near the shooting scene. He is charged with felonious assault.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting.

Columbus police dispatchers told 10TV that a second person at the scene was arrested on unrelated charges.