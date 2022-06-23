x
Police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Hilltop

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of West Mound Street just before 4 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
Credit: Carpio Photography - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Police believe there was more than one shooter.

At this time, no one has been detained or arrested for the shooting.

