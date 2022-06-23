Police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Hilltop

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of West Mound Street just before 4 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Police believe there was more than one shooter.