Police: 23-year-old man found shot multiple times inside vehicle in University District

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the University District Tuesday evening.

Officers arrived in the area of East 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue just before 8:10 p.m. and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the vehicle that the man was in had also struck a house.

In an update Wednesday, detectives learned that the man was inside his vehicle when he was confronted by a 22-year-old man and another unknown accomplice.

During that time, multiple gunshots were fired that struck the man. The man attempted to leave the scene but crashed his car into the side of a residence.

He was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not provide further information on the suspects' description.