Charges filed against 2 women in connection to death of infant in Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother and daughter are facing charges in connection to the death of a newborn infant in a Hilliard neighborhood Wednesday morning, court documents say.
According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Basma Alkelezli, 36, and Hanan Al Jabouli, 19, have been charged with abuse of a corpse.
Records state that Alkelezli knowingly placed her newborn baby boy into a plastic trash bag and instructed Al Jabouli to dispose of the baby. Al Jabouli took the plastic bag with the baby in it and placed it into a five-gallon bucket.
Al Jabouli then allegedly carried the bucket, containing the baby, and placed it into the trunk of a vehicle.
Medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department were called to a home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South Wednesday morning for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born.
Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the scene shortly after.
After searching the area, arriving officers found a baby inside a vehicle parked in the backyard and quickly performed CPR.
The infant was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alkelezli was also taken to the hospital.
This continues to be a very active investigation and additional charges are possible.