Charges filed against 2 women in connection to death of infant in Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother and daughter are facing charges in connection to the death of a newborn infant in a Hilliard neighborhood Wednesday morning, court documents say.



According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Basma Alkelezli, 36, and Hanan Al Jabouli, 19, have been charged with abuse of a corpse.



Records state that Alkelezli knowingly placed her newborn baby boy into a plastic trash bag and instructed Al Jabouli to dispose of the baby. Al Jabouli took the plastic bag with the baby in it and placed it into a five-gallon bucket.



Al Jabouli then allegedly carried the bucket, containing the baby, and placed it into the trunk of a vehicle.



Medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department were called to a home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South Wednesday morning for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born.