Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for raping woman at Columbus strip club in 2021

Manning Tarver was sentenced on Friday to a six-year term in prison for a crime that happened Oct. 1, 2021 at the X Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus. Tarver was found guilty on Aug. 3, 2023 on two counts of rape.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tarver asked a woman at the strip club for a private dance in the VIP room prior to the rape. He reportedly refused to let her leave once they were inside the room.

The victim almost immediately went to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center for a sexual assault examination, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

Tarver was subsequently arrested on April 21, 2022 and released on bond the next day. He was then taken back into custody on Aug. 3 after a judge revoked his bond after the guilty verdict.

As a result of his sentence, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

"The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office is working hard to ensure justice is secured when a crime happens in Franklin County," said Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. "We will not tolerate heinous crimes no matter where they may happen. I'm proud of Daniel and his team's work to prosecute sexual assault crimes."