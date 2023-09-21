2 men arrested, charged with murder in fatal Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in July that killed one person and injured another in north Columbus, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.



Arrest warrants were previously issued for Levander Davis and De’Andre Davis, both 25, following the shooting death of Roosevelt Carroll III, 31, in the 700 Block of Kerr Street in Italian Village.



The other victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center and his condition was described as "stable."



The U.S. Marshals Service said investigators received information that both men were seen in the Columbus area. Levander and De'Andre were located by officers and apprehended in the 3000 block of East 6th Street.



They are now in custody at the Franklin County Jail.



“The arrests made today in this case are the result of the U.S. Marshals Service and Columbus Division of Police teaming up to make our community safer. The tireless investigative efforts of our Deputies and Task Force Officers combined with the tactical expertise and resources provided by CPD led to the safe arrest of two alleged violent criminals," said United States Marshal Michael D. Black.